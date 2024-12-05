Notre Dame football collected one more huge victory over USC after its Saturday rout. But this time on the recruiting trail. The Fighting Irish landed California four-star prospect Madden Faraimo Wednesday, who was a longtime Trojans linebacker target.

Faraimo chose ND over the Trojans and a late push from Washington, per On3.com recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder from San Diego heads to South Bend, Indiana as a top five LB by the recruiting website.

Speculation of Faraimo going to Notre Dame, though, grew Wednesday morning before his decision. USC lost defensive assistant and linebackers coach Matt Entz to Fresno State, as he'll take the head coaching reins there. USC insider for the Orange County Register Luca Evans, however, learned that decision didn't alter the linebacker's interest. Notre Dame, though, threw some shade at its annual mid-to-late season rival.

USC lost a shot at a four-star. And it added to a day filled with lots of distractions for head coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans head coach needed to address the report of UCF targeting him for its open vacancy. Riley squashed the rumor during his press conference for National Signing Day.

But the UCF rumor wasn't the only distraction. Along with losing Entz, Riley lost out on landing longtime four-star LB commit Jadon Perlotte. The 6-foot-4 defender flipped to Tennessee Wednesday. The now fourth-year head coach additionally lost tackle Carde Smith to Colorado, then watched former five-star wide receiver addition Jerome Myles sign with Texas A&M.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, secured a major recruiting win over a team they manhandled just four days ago in Los Angeles. Head coach Marcus Freeman told 247Sports he and his staff made Faraimo a big priority during the final recruiting push.

“We didn't want to stop. We didn't want to bow out,” Freeman said. “I think every conversation matter.”

Freeman adds he encourages recruits to choose hard when it comes to deciding on Notre Dame. However, Faraimo shared a unique answer bound to win over the Catholic school.

“He answered me with ‘Coach, I'm gonna choose God,'” Freeman said.

Faraimo becomes the Irish's highest-ranked defensive signing by 247Sports.