Marcus Freeman gets real on Notre Dame football-Clemson clash

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to take on Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night at home.

Heading into the matchup, Freeman has led Notre Dame to a 5-3 record. They have managed to turn things around since starting the season off 0-2.

On the other side, Swinney has led Clemson to an 8-0 start. They are currently first in the ACC and ranked fifth in the AP Poll.

Ahead of the matchup, Freeman understands that his team will have their hands full with Clemson. But his latest comments prove that he isn’t willing to back down, and his expectations have not changed for this Notre Dame team.

On Monday, Marcus Freeman spoke with the media. During the conversation, he spoke about taking on Clemson.

Marcus Freeman Via Notre Dame Football:

It’s not a David vs Goliath. This is a heavyweight fight, and we got a dang good football team. I’ve always said it, man, we do exactly what we’re supposed to do, we’re a good enough football team to win every game we play. But, you know what? We have to do that because we’ve seen that if we don’t execute if we don’t do our job, we’re not going to be victorious. You’ve seen that in some of the games we’ve played this year. As I said, this isn’t a David vs Goliath. This is Notre Dame vs Clemson, two powerhouses, two blue blood programs that are going to go battle Saturday night here in Notre Dame stadium.

Freeman and Notre Dame are coming off a big win against a Syracuse team that has defied expectations this season. If Notre Dame can continue playing at the level they did on Saturday, Clemson could very well be in for a challenge.