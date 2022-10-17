Heading into his first season as the head coach of Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman had high expectations. Unfortunately, things haven’t all gone to plan.

Through the first six games of the season, Notre Dame has struggled heavily. After starting the season as the fifth-ranked team in the Nation, Freeman’s team now finds themselves out of the top 25.

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame currently sit at 3-3. With wins over both North Carolina and BYU, this unit could be headed in the right direction.

Amid Notre Dame’s struggles, Freeman has maintained his cool. He recently spoke about his first season leading the team. Freeman acknowledged that he has struggled with how they have performed.

This quote from Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman is telling on where he is as a 1st year head coach. "We lost to Ohio State, we lost to Marshall, and I was like, 'I don't know what's going on.' I was really — woof. I was struggling." Learning on the fly, and things are flying fast. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 17, 2022

According to BlueandGold.com writer Tyler Horka, Freeman stated, “We lost to Ohio State, we lost to Marshall, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ I was really — woof. I was struggling.”

Following his lone game as the interim head coach for Notre Dame in 2021, expectations were sky-high for the former defensive coordinator. Given the off-season that they had, many believed they would be contenders for the national championship. Now, many are having a hard time seeing where this team is headed.

Freeman’s team has shown flashes of how good they can be. But ultimately, many have questioned if he is truly the man for the job.

Following Notre Dame’s most recent loss to Stanford, things may not get any easier. With games against two top-25 teams in Syracuse and Clemson in the coming weeks, this team will be in for a challenge. If they can turn things around here, the narrative may soon begin to change.