Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is one of six QBs taking part in the Senior Bowl, joining Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Seth Henigan (Memphis) and Tyler Shough (Louisville) as the seasoned signal-callers who are now preparing for the NFL Draft.

Riley Leonard is considered a day three prospect, someone who will likely be selected in the 5th or 6th round. But there is plenty to like about the 22-year-old QB, even if he likely won't be in the mix during the first two days of the NFL Draft. Leonard is tall and athletic, equipped with a big arm and wheels that make him a legitimate dual-threat weapon. He's proven he can withstand a heavy workload as a runner, carrying the ball 184 times for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns during his one season at Notre Dame.

The good news for Leonard is he still has over two months to raise his draft stock and prove himself as a prospect, and he knows that process begins at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama… only 20 miles from where Leonard played high school ball.

“I think I have a lot to prove over the next few months. I'm a whatever-it-takes to win type of guy and I think being able to use my legs in college helped my team win, so that's what I did,” Leonard said on Saturday morning. “But if that means staying in the pocket, and I gotta work on some mechanical things but anything I put my mind to, I think I can accomplish.”

Leonard noted the concerns that most scouts have about him as he gets ready to head to the NFL… his mechanics and accuracy from the pocket leave plenty to be desired, as does his tendency of trying to throw out of sacks, which he won't be able to do nearly as effectively in the NFL as he did while in college. Even still, those are things that can be improved upon with the right coaching, so Leonard is certainly worth a look for any team in need of a young backup quarterback next season.