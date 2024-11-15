ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an ACC-Big East battle as Notre Dame faces Georgetown. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Georgetown prediction and pick.

Notre Dame comes into the game sitting at 2-0. They opened the season with a win over Stonehill. Last time out, they did struggle though. They would face Buffalo, but come away with an 86-77 victory. Meanwhile, Georgetown is 2-0 on the year. They opened up with a win over Lehigh before facing Fairfield. They would come away with a 69-58 victory in that game.

This will be the 31st meeting between Georgetown and Notre Dame. Georgetown leads the all-time series 17-13. Georgetown has won the last three games in the series overall. The last time these two faced was in December of 2023. The game was in South Bend, Indiana. In that game, Georgetown would take a 72-68 overtime victory.

Here are the Notre Dame-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Georgetown Odds

Notre Dame: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -144

Georgetown: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgetown

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame is ranked 77th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 86th in offensive efficiency while sitting 79th in defensive efficiency. Notre Dame has scored well this year, sitting 36th in the nation in points per game, while also sitting 46th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been solid in the rebounding game, sitting 12th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. A major part of that is the defensive rebounding game, in which they are fifth in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year.

Braeden Shrewsberry has led the way this year. He is scoring 18.5 points per game this year while adding 3.5 rebounds per game. Further, he has an assist and a block per game this year. Meanwhile, Markus Burton has also been solid in the backcourt. He is scoring 18.5 points per game this year while adding six rebounds, 6.5 assists, and two steals per game. Furthermore, J.R. Konieczny and Matt Allocco have both been solid. Konieczny has seven points per game while adding four rebounds. Allocco is adding 5.5 points per game, with three rebounds and two assists.

Tae Davis leads the way in the frontcourt. He is scoring 18 points per game this year, adding 5.5 rebounds per game, with an assist and 1.5 steals per game this year. Joining Davis in the front court this year is Kebba Njie. Njie comes into the game with 10.5 points per game this year, while adding 7.5 rebounds per game on the year. Finally, Nikita Konstantynovskyi is adding just two points per game but has four rebounds per game this year.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown is ranked 91st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 64th in offensive efficiency while sitting 128th in defensive efficiency. Georgetown has been solid defensively. They are allowing just 67 points per game, which is 93rd in the nation. Further, they have also been solid on the glass. Georgetown is 59th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They have dominated the offensive glass, sitting eighth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage.

Georgetown is led by Thomas Sorber. He leads the team with 22.5 points per game this year. He has also been dominant on the glass this year. He has 11 rebounds per game while adding two steals and two blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Julius Halaifonua and Jordan Burks. Halaifonua comes in with just five points per game but is also adding three rebounds and an assist per game this year. Meanwhile, Burks has just three points per game but is adding six rebounds and a block per game.

In the backcourt, Jayden Epps has led the way. He is scoring 14.5 points per game this year while adding a rebound, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. Micah Peavy has been dominant on defense as well. He is scoring 14 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds per game a 3.5 assists. Peavy also had five steals per game this year, while also adding 1.5 blocks per game this year. Finally, Malik Mack has 11 points per game this year, while adding four rebounds and leading the team with 4.5 assists per game.

Final Notre Dame-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

Neither team is coming off a strong performance in their last game. Notre Dame has been the better scoring team this year, but Georgetown is the better defensive team overall. Both have been solid in the rebounding game, but Georgetown should have a slight edge in that department as well. This will be a tight game, but take Georgetown to come away with this one.

Final Notre Dame-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown +2.5 (-105)