No. 10 Notre Dame was able to fend off an upset attempt by Louisville this morning but it lost star guard Olivia Miles in the process.

Miles went down with less than three minutes left in the first half after landing awkwardly and was down on the floor before eventually walking off under her own power. She didn’t return to the court but was seen icing her knee on the bench throughout the rest of the game in the second half. After Notre Dame hit two free throws late to seal the win, Miles was jumping up and down on her good leg.

Miles is averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. After a strong freshman campaign, she has continued the Irish’s tradition of strong guard play. It has been needed after the team lost Dara Mabrey, sister of Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, for the season after a knee injury cut short her fifth year with the Irish.

Other notes from college hoops

-South Carolina won its 29th game in a row this season after beating Georgia 73-63. Aliyah Boston poured in 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds while her teammate Zia Cooke added 12 points. This was South Carolina’s seventh SEC title in the last ten years.

-Utah women’s basketball team clinched a share of its first Pac-12 regular-season title since in front of its biggest crowd since 1993. It came against no other than Stanford, who is the No. 3 ranked team in the country, and is expected to be one of the No. 1 seeds come March.