Nottingham Forest eyes Monaco's Gelson Martins in advanced talks, signaling Nuno Espirito Santo's intent for the January transfer window.

Nuno Espirito Santo's tenure at Nottingham Forest has swiftly gained momentum, marked by his inaugural victory and the club's proactive moves in the transfer market. Reports suggesting advanced negotiations with Monaco's Gelson Martins hint at a significant addition to bolster Forest's ranks, signaling Nuno's intent ahead of the January transfer window.

Following his impressive debut win against Newcastle, Nuno has spent time laying the groundwork for reinforcements. Nottingham Forest's pursuit of major targets includes a strong interest in securing Martins, with talks progressing notably, as reported by Maisfutebol.

A versatile winger, Martins has faced limited opportunities in France and has vocalized his preference for a Premier League move despite attracting bids from other leagues. Monaco, mindful of his contract expiration in June, seeks a January sale to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

The 28-year-old's career trajectory from Sporting Lisbon to Atletico Madrid and his subsequent spell at Monaco has garnered widespread acclaim. His performances earned attention from football powerhouses like Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona and garnered comparisons to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo during his tenure at Sporting.

Amidst a distinguished track record, Martins' potential arrival at Nottingham Forest signifies Nuno's ambition to strengthen the squad. His track record of 16 goals and 14 assists in 129 appearances for Monaco underscores his ability to contribute significantly in attack, potentially enhancing Forest's firepower.

Nuno's arrival and the impending signing of Martins showcase Nottingham Forest's intent to elevate their standing in the Championship. The Portuguese manager appears keen on shaping the squad to challenge for promotion. With his skill set and experience, Martins could prove pivotal in Forest's quest for success in the remainder of the season. The potential addition of Martins epitomizes Forest's intent to reinforce and contend at the highest level of English football.