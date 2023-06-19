Reclaim islands, create factories, and explore. Here are the details for Nova Lands, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Nova Lands Release Date: June 22, 2023

Nova Lands comes out on June 22, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Nova Lands Gameplay

This game is a management game that focuses on factory building, exploration, and island management. Players must explore the game’s various islands to find their unique resources. The player can then refine these resources to create buildings. For example, the player can use stones to create a furnace. They can then use said furnaces to make coal from twigs. Combined with the coal, the player can smelt copper and iron ingots. The player then creates steel from a combination of copper and iron, and so on. The game has players constantly upgrading their production line as more resources become available. This normally happens when players discover new islands.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the start of the game, the player will do all of this manually. After a while, however, players can automate this process via the use of drones. These drones can automatically gather materials, refill furnaces, transfer items, and more. The player can even create flying drones that can fly items from one island to another. The more the player progresses in the game, the more automated their resource production line will become.

The player can also use the various materials they get to upgrade their equipment. This includes a bigger inventory, a higher-capacity oxygen tank, upgraded mining tools, and more. Additionally, the player has both a skill tree and a research tree to progress through. Players get skill points for the skill tree whenever they level up. Skills include faster drones, more resource drops, and more. The research tree, on the other hand, unlocks new technology as the player progresses.

Nova Lands Story

The player crash lands on an alien planet with nothing but their mining tool, bag, and oxygen tank. They must now take over the planet’s islands, creating a flow of goods and resources. It’s time to industrialize.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.