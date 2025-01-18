ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Novak Djokovic plays Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Djokovic-Lehecka prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Djokovic-Lehecka.

In last year's Australian Open, Djokovic fell to champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. It was a stinging blow, and more than that, it set in motion the worst major-tournament year for Djokovic in quite some time. Djokovic failed to win a major title in 2024, the first time since 2017 he failed to win a major tournament in a calendar year. In 2017, Djokovic suffered an injury and was not physically whole. He suffered the effects of his astonishing conquest of men's tennis in 2015 and 2016, when he piled up tons of tournament victories and dominated the sport on a scale which has rarely been seen in any era. That he did so against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal makes that 2015-2016 parade of supremacy even more remarkable, but he paid a price for it in 2017. The 2024 season felt like older age finally catching up with an athlete who had defied conventional laws of physics for some time. Now we all get to see, in 2025, if Djokovic can bounce back yet one more time and write one more stirring chapter in his iconic and transformative career.

Djokovic is seeded seventh at this Australian Open. It underscores his diminished place in this bracket, where Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz stand out as the main favorites. Is Djokovic ready to beat those two young champions? Right now, it doesn't seem likely. Yet, this is the great thing about tennis: Players can't win tournaments in the first week or the middle rounds. All that matters is getting to the end stages first. Who knows? By then, Sinner or Alcaraz might have suffered a shock loss and Djokovic could become the new favorite to win the tournament. Even if he doesn't look like the favorite, Djokovic can turn it on and surprise people, much as he did at the Olympics in 2024, when he played his best match of the tournament in the final to beat an in-form Alcaraz in what was regarded by most as the best men's tennis match of the whole year. Djokovic doesn't have to dominate Jiri Lehecka to win the 2025 Australian Open. He just needs to advance and give himself a chance in the quarterfinals, putting the pressure on Sinner and Alcaraz to keep pace.

Here are the Djokovic-Lehecka Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Djokovic-Lehecka Odds

Game Spread:

Djokovic -5.5 (-126)

Lehecka +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline:

Djokovic -375

Lehecka +290

To Win First Set:

Djokovic -220

Lehecka +180

Total Games In Match:

Over 35.5 (-118)

Under 35.5 (-112)

Total Games Won:

Djokovic over 19.5 (-122)

Djokovic under 19.5 (-110)

Lehecka over 16.5 (-118)

Lehecka under 16.5 (-112)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Novak Djokovic Will Win

Novak Djokovic knows how to get stronger as a tournament goes on. He hasn't been dominant in Week 1, but he hasn't needed to be. He will raise his game as the moment demands. He has done this literally hundreds of times at big tournaments, given that he has 24 major titles in a sport where seven wins represents a major championship at one tournament.

Why Jiri Lehecka Will Win

Djokovic is tough to bet against as a moneyline winner, but Djokovic did not cover the game spread in his first-round match and has lost a set in two of his first three matches this week in Melbourne. Lehecka, a talented player, just needs to win one set to likely cover the spread.

Final Djokovic-Lehecka Prediction & Pick

Djokovic will win the match, but it's a question of by how much? It could be four games, it could be six. It feels like a dart throw. Pass.

