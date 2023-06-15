The Denver Nuggets have finally done it. After more than 40 years of being an NBA franchise, the Nuggets are finally NBA champions. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in five games in the NBA Finals to secure the franchise its first-ever NBA title.

The Denver Nuggets' epic title run wouldn't have been possible without Jokic, who put together a postseason run for the ages. Across 20 postseason games, Jokic averaged an insane stat line of 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, c 1.0 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He made an impact in practically every facet of the game for the Nuggets in these playoffs.

Considering the Nuggets are fresh off a magical championship season, the front office would be wise to run it back next season. The Nuggets have all the pieces necessary to repeat as NBA champions in 2024. Plus, any roster moves that aren't merely around the margins could damage the good vibes that this team has going. With all of that said, let's look at two free agents who the Nuggets must avoid signing in 2023 NBA free agency after winning their first title since joining the NBA in 1976:

2 free agents Nuggets must avoid in 2023 NBA free agency after winning title

Jae Crowder

Crowder has established a reputation for himself over the years as an impactful three-and-d role player. He's played key roles on several teams who have gone on to make deep postseason runs, most notably the 2020 Miami Heat, who made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

But Crowder doesn't quite live up to his reputation anymore. He logged 18 games with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022-23 regular season after refusing to play for the Phoenix Suns. And he played poorly in Milwaukee's first-round loss against the Heat.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Games 1-3 of the Heat series, Crowder combined to shoot just 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-6 from behind the three-point arc. And on the other end of the floor, Crowder had trouble sticking with star wing Jimmy Butler. As a result of his uninspiring play on both sides of the ball, Crowder didn't log a single minute of playing time in Games 4 or 5.

Crowder simply isn't the same caliber player he was a few years ago. Hence, the Nuggets shouldn't consider adding him to their roster.

Christian Wood

Wood is an incredibly talented offensive player for his size. At nearly seven feet tall, Wood is comfortable shooting the ball from behind the three-point arc, handling the ball in the half-court, and making plays for his teammates.

But for all the good that Wood does on the offensive end, he's a sub-par defensive player. His poor defensive IQ and positioning held Wood back from receiving a starting role from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd this season.

Only time will tell whether the Denver Nuggets decide to sign any free agents to add to their team this summer or not. But what's very clear is that the Nuggets should avoid signing wing Jae Crowder or big man Christian Wood.