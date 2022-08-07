The Denver Nuggets are one of the few teams guaranteed to improve their performance in the 2022 NBA season. Injuries plagued their campaign from start to finish, but that would not be a concern anymore by October. Also, the front office has strengthened the supporting cast of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. to compete with the best teams in the association.

It has been a lull moment in the NBA universe as teams are gearing up for the season’s resumption in the fall. When training camp begins, casual fans may forget some moves that occurred a few months back. Thus, sharing bold early predictions for the NBA season to jump-start the excitement and intrigue for any team or player is a terrific approach.

Michael Porter Jr. will be traded before the deadline.

The expectation after the phenomenal 2021 season was Michael Porter Jr. would elevate into a consistent All-Star caliber player. Even with the lingering back issues, the organization decided to give him a max extension, similar to individuals in his draft class like Luka Doncic and Trae Young. The extension will kick in for this upcoming year for a guaranteed $173 million for five seasons.

The upside of Porter Jr. is remarkable, so it would not be far-fetched for him to reach the expected value for his contract. However, the durability and availability of Michael Porter Jr. will hinder him from reaching his ceiling. If he begins the season on an abysmal trend, it would be plausible for Denver to trade him for a few versatile and athletic role players who would provide more flexibility for the squad.

Aaron Gordon will not be part of the closing lineup

The current crop of the roster sees this as an indicator that coach Michael Malone will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. This unit could compete with any quintet in the league, but it is likely for Malone to insert either Bruce Brown or Jeff Green in the closing lineup of the Nuggets.

The reason for benching Gordon in the clutch is his limited arsenal on the offensive side of the floor. When he entered the NBA, Aaron Gordon was expected to expand his offensive repertoire, but that has not been the case yet. The defender on him could help off on Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray, but having Brown or Green on the corner would make the defense think twice about leaving their man.

Denver will face Golden State in the West Finals.

Many fans and media personnel would predict the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, or Memphis Grizzlies to compete with the Golden State Warriors to win the West crown. Conversely, the Nuggets possess the highest probability because of legendary talent and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Among the three contenders above, Jokic is the best player and the one that could bring the most problems for Golden State.

Also, there are options for Nikola Jokic to start the offense on the low post or elbow, while the four other individuals on the floor will give the Warriors a tough time. Furthermore, the last time Denver had a complete lineup, they pulled off a massive upset against the Clippers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The approach Malone has in preparing his guys for postseason basketball is an impeccable routine that would make them the favorites to advance to the West Finals with a complete lineup.

After two years, the Denver Nuggets have no injuries heading into training camp. Adding complementary role players like Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and De’Andre Jordan would boost the squad immensely. The hope is for Bones Hyland or Zeke Nnaji to have a breakout year and become a lethal threat in April or May.

The Nuggets are back and ready to compete with the best of the best.