The Denver Nuggets aim to end their losing streak as they visit the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nuggets are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, so they have not been playing their best basketball. Those three games came against the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, and Houston Rockets. They were not terrible losses, but Denver knows they should be playing better than they have been. Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.6 assists, so he is still playing at an MVP level. Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray are having respectable seasons, as well. After them, there is a little bit of a drop of statistics wise, though. Murray is probable to play in this game.

The Hawks are 9-12, and they have lost four of their last five games. This includes ther last three games. Trae Young leads the team with 27.2 points per game and 10.6 rebounds. Clint Capela is the team leader in rebounds as he averages 10.5 per game. Capela also scores 10.8 points, so he is averaging a double-double. Dejounte Murray is scoring over 20 points per game, and he plays some pretty good defense. As a team, the Hawks score 122.8 points per game.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Hawks Odds

Denver Nuggets: -2.5 (-114)

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 242 (-108)

Under: 242 (-112)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

For the Nuggets to get back on track, they need to start playing better offense. It looks like they will have their three best players healthy, so there is a good chance for some good offense to be played. The Nuggets average 113.6 as a team, but I think they will score over that in this game. Atlanta allows 122.5 points per game, so Denver just has to knock down their shots, and they will cover this spread.

Speaking of scoring, the Nuggets have scored over 115 points 10 times this season. In those 10 games, the Nuggets are 8-2. Going down a couple points, the Nuggets are 11-3 when they score at least 110 points in a game this season. However, I think 115 is their number for this one. If the Nuggets can score 115 points on a very weak defensive team, they will cover the spread.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Hawks can score. That is what they will have to do if they want to cover this spread, and even win the game. The Nuggets have given up 110 points 12 times this season. When they allow that amount, Denver is just 5-7. The Hawks have scored 110 points or more in 18 of their games this season. Now, their defense lets them down a little bit, but the Hawks will be able to put up 110 in this game. With the Nuggets struggling to keep up at times this season, the Hawks might be able to outshoot them and run them off the court. If they do, Atlanta will cover this spread.

Final Nuggets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are slight favorites in this game, and it is only a matter of time before they begin winning again. However, I am not sure they can keep up with the Hawks scoring wise. It is going to be very tough for Denver. I am going to take the Nuggets to cover the spread, though. The Nuggets should be able to put up a lot of points, and Jokic will lead this team to victory.

Final Nuggets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -2.5 (-114), Over 242 (-108)