Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray laid waste on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of this first-round matchup in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. What he did in that 122-113 Denver win served as some sort of a reminder that he once ruled the playoffs back in the Orlando Bubble in 2020 when he looked incredible — and unstoppable.

That was the same Jamal Murray version everyone witnessed in that win against the Timberwolves in which he shredded Minnesota’s defense for 40 points, including clutch buckets that broke the back of Anthony Edwards and company.

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone spoke highly of Jamal Murray during the postgame press conference following the Nuggets’ win, while also joking about having to literally carry Murray after his heroics in Game 2.

“We all understand that Nikola is a great player — a two-time MVP and a potential three-time MVP. You can’t do it alone in this business. You need help. We understand the last time Jamal Murray played in the playoffs, down in Orlando, what he was capable of, You know, having two 50-point games, impacting the game just across the board. I played him 39 minutes. The kid is a warrior. I probably have to carry him on the plane tomorrow as we head to Minnesota.”

Back in the 2020 NBA Orlando Bubble Playoffs, Jamal Murray had two 50-point games in the first round against the Utah Jazz. Overall in that postseason, he averaged 26.5 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field while leading the Nuggets all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Murray, who has come back from a devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021-22 NBA season, will look to lead the Nuggets again on Friday in Game 3 against Minnesota on the road.