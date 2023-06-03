The Denver Nuggets have a little bit of breathing room after a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. It was a wire to wire victory for the Nuggets who never had their lead in jeopardy. The Heat had cut the deficit to single-digits late in the fourth quarter but the outcome of the game was never in any doubt. Even with a dominant performance, the Nuggets have some things they can tighten up and adjust heading into Game 2. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon believes that the team can be much better defensively, via Shane Young of Forbes Sports, on account of all the open looks the Heat got but were just unable to convert.

Aaron Gordon on some areas they can improve in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/9kkxpn54qH — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 3, 2023

“I think they got a few too many open looks. It's gonna happen but we need to cut down on the number of open looks that they get,” Gordon said. “Getting back in transition, keeping them off the offensive glass, and then just kind of tightening it up on the defensive end as well.”

Aaron Gordon finished Game 1 with 16 points, six rebounds and one blocked shot. He shot 7o percent (7-10) from the field. Gordon has been an X-factor for the Nuggets this season, especially in the playoffs on the defensive end. In consecutive series, he's guarded Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Jimmy Butler, respectively.

Throughout the playoffs Aaron Gordon has been averaging 13.2 points per game, 5.6 rebound and 2.4 assists with splits of 50.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

For the Nuggets to win the NBA Finals, they'll need continued strong play from Gordon.