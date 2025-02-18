Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has responded to Ja Morant's recent social media post about potentially participating in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, reigniting excitement about the possibility of an elite field of competitors.

Following Mac McClung’s historic three-peat victory at the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest in San Francisco this past Saturday, Morant took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted, “mac might make me decide to dunk.” He followed up with another message, tagging both Zach LaVine and Gordon, writing, “zach & AG wassup.”

Days later on Tuesday, Gordon addressed Morant’s message, simply stating, “I still got some sh*t.”

Aaron Gordon's response to Ja Morant reignites Slam Dunk Contest buzz

Gordon has participated in three NBA Dunk Contests, making a lasting impact each time. His most memorable appearance came in 2016 against LaVine, where the two engaged in one of the most electrifying dunk battles in league history. Despite an iconic performance that featured his famous dunk over the Orlando Magic mascot, Gordon finished as the runner-up to LaVine. He returned in 2017 but did not advance past the first round due to a missed attempt on his drone-assisted dunk. In 2020, he delivered another stellar performance, capping the night with a dunk over 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall, but once again fell short, this time to Derrick Jones Jr.

LaVine, a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, also responded to Morant’s message, writing on X, “Thinking I might have too again.”

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the conversation as well, replying to Morant’s post with, “If you do it. I’ll do it with you,” followed by a 100 emoji.

Morant remains one of the league’s most explosive dunkers yet has never participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. His acrobatic in-game dunks have made him a fan favorite, and his potential involvement in the event would instantly elevate its intrigue. While it remains unclear if he will follow through on his post, his comments have sparked discussion about a potential star-studded Dunk Contest lineup for 2026.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will be hosted at the Intuit Dome, the Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena set to open in Inglewood, California. With a potential lineup featuring Morant, LaVine, Gordon, and even Antetokounmpo, next year’s contest could become one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory.