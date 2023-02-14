It’s no surprise that Bones Hyland hasn’t been happy with the Denver Nuggets after they traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Hyland posted an Instagram video on Friday in the private plane the Clippers had sent for him, telling his followers that “this is how they treat you when they love you,” in a petty reaction from the 22-year-old guard.

That was after it was reported that the Nuggets had disciplined Hyland for walking off the bench in the fourth quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder by making him fly commercial and meet with the team, rather than taking the team-charted flight.

Then, during the second-year guard’s introductory news conference with the Clippers on Monday, he took a shot at former teammate Jamal Murray. The remarks came during an answer to a question asking how playing with Nikola Jokic and Murray might help Hyland with his new superstar teammates, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

“It was a great experience playing with Joker,” Hyland said via ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. “Two guys over here who are phenomenal talents, and over there there’s one guy with phenomenal talent as well.”

Bones Hyland on playing Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “It was a great experience playing with Joker. 2 guys over here who’s a phenomenal talent. And you know over there, it was 1 guy that’s a phenomenal talent as well.” pic.twitter.com/gYbGt1B9Pw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 13, 2023

Hyland took to Twitter to insist he was not taking shots at Murray with the comments, after the video began to draw attention online.

“I never threw no shots y’all just be fishing,” Hyland tweeted. He also called Jamal Murray “his boy” in another tweet.

Hyland ended up deleting the tweets, but it does look like he wasn’t trying to burn any more bridges in Denver after his trade to Los Angeles.

Bones Hyland was dealt from the Nuggets to the Clippers for 2024 and 2025 second-round picks on Thursday; the 6-foot-3 guard was the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He’s averaged 12.1 points this season, to go along with three assists and two rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.