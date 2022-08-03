Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bones Hyland made an appearance in the Brunson League recently and he definitely came to play. So much so, that he accounted for nearly 80 percent of his team’s total score in the game after coming out with a mind-blowing 62-point performance.

Hyland really dropped 62 points in the contest while the rest of his team had to settle for 17 points — combined. Moreover, the Nuggets youngster could have scored more had it not been for one epic reason. Here are the eye-popping highlights from Hyland’s recent pro-am explosion (h/t Ballislife.com on Twitter):

Bones Hyland scored 62 of his team's 79 points @BrunsonLeague! @BizzyBones11 didn't go for the record of 63 after being notified the current record holder passed away a few years ago. 🎥@hustlethemogul pic.twitter.com/6u1JePP1dj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 2, 2022

Apparently, Hyland stopped getting buckets after he was told that he was just one point behind the current record of 63 points. Out of respect, the 21-year-old didn’t want to break the record, which is currently held by a player who passed away a few years back.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Bones Hyland, and this recent performance only serves to add more fire to the flame.

Last season, the former VCU standout averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, while also connecting on 1.9 triples per game at a 36.6-percent clip. Hyland should be in line for a bigger role this coming season, and many expect him to come out with a breakout campaign in 2022-23.

After seeing this explosion from the 6-foot-3 shooting guard, it is clear that this kid can get buckets. Hyland’s stock is quickly rising, and it appears as though the Nuggets have unearthed yet another gem in this young man.