Fans obviously crave stability on the teams they root for, but neutral spectators tend to seek a compelling narrative or drama. Straightforward success carried out by low-key personalities is apparently too boring for many to invest in. The Denver Nuggets have been working against this hurdle all year.

Even a renowned sportswriter who is tasked with finding every angle of intrigue that surrounds a team seems to think the Western Conference champions are not very marketable.

“The card the Nuggets can play is ‘Nobody talks about us,”‘ Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix said on The Rich Eisen Show, via ClutchPoints. “Because frankly, the Nuggets aren’t very interesting. They’re just not a compelling team to talk about, to write about.”

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are undeniably an exciting duo to watch on the court, but they do not possess flashy personalities like other stars. The Nuggets have drawn comparisons to the San Antonio Spurs- a well-oiled machine whose chemistry and consistency topples the more fragmented opposition. Tim Duncan was not visible in commercials. Greg Popovich is not the easiest to interview. Ergo, the Spurs were labeled “boring” by many fans.

However, they, just like the 2022-23 Nuggets, played a stellar brand of basketball filled with cuts and beautiful passing. Both offenses exude excitement. Apparently, that remains unsatisfactory when people assess who the biggest draws are going into the NBA Finals. Twitter rushed to the team’s defense, though. “Chris Mannix is a blind movie reviewer,” Phil (Dixon) said.

Clearly, not everyone supports this take. Taste is subjective, after all, and does not lie merely with LeBron James or major markets. Furthermore, Denver has crafted quite an enthralling tale en route to reaching its first NBA Finals in franchise history.

A team perennially unable to get over the hump finally figures it out thanks in large part to the dominant play of their two-time MVP and a player ascending into superstardom after missing 18 months with a torn ACL. Yeah, what a snooze fest.