The Denver Nuggets retook control of their 2023 NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat, picking up a 109-94 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday night to go up 2-1 in the series. After a tough loss in Game 2 on their home floor, the Nuggets knew they needed to respond in this big game, which led them to turn to hit TV show “Ted Lasso” for some inspiration.

Ted Lasso inspired its viewers, who may or may not have had any interest in sports, to take on a “never say die” attitude with its rosy outlook on life and sports. The Nuggets appear to have been fans of the show, because ahead of Game 3, they created several motivational signs for themselves that helped them go down to Miami and romp the Heat in Game 3.

“Speaking of comeback-team narratives, it doesn’t get much better than the Ted Lasso-esque scene that reporters witness inside the Nuggets’ visitors’ locker room. With the Nuggets clearly looking for sources of inspiration, their longtime equipment manager, Sparky Gonzales, created motivation signs that were plastered all over the walls. The only one missing was ‘Believe.'” – Sam Amick, The Athletic

Ted Lasso has inspired many people all over the world, but providing a boost to a team partaking in the NBA Finals is likely a new high the show hadn't reached yet. And not only that, but it helped the Nuggets pull out a much needed victory over the Heat. The job isn't done for Denver yet, though, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them turn to the show again as they look to pick up two more wins to close their season out with a title.