The Los Angeles Lakers are in shambles right now after getting off to an 0-4 start to the new season. The bad news for them is that it could get much worse. For his part, however, George Karl believes that the Denver Nuggets, who incidentally handed LA their fourth straight loss on Wednesday, must take full advantage of this situation by doing what they can to trade for LeBron James.

It doesn’t sound like the former Nuggets coach is kidding either. Karl sent out a tweet on Thursday demanding that Denver consider pulling the trigger on a potential LeBron trade:

“The Denver Nuggets should trade for LeBron James today,” Karl wrote in his tweet.

So, what would the trade look like? Naturally, one would assume that any potential deal centered around King James would have to involve the opposing team’s top assets, right? Does this mean coach Karl is proposing that the Nuggets send Nikola Jokic to the Lakers in exchange for LeBron?

Well, not exactly.

Nope not necessary — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) October 27, 2022

In his mind, the 71-year-old believes the Nuggets can somehow sway a deal without having to let go of Jokic. Admittedly, a LeBron and Jokic tandem would certainly be appealing, to say the least. With James in the mix, the Nuggets instantly become contenders for the title.

At what cost, though? Without giving up Jokic, the Nuggets will surely have to part ways with future assets, which will come in the form of draft picks. The Lakers will demand a handful of players as well, and these will likely be the young guys with a lot of upside. Michael Porter Jr? Bones Hyland? Perhaps even Jamal Murray?

This is a stretch of an idea, no doubt, but you wouldn’t expect anything less from George Karl.