Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the most dominant player in the NBA today. Denver Nuggets veteran Jeff Green, however, is already in the twilight of what has been quite a colorful career. Despite the disparity in their current status in the league, however, it was Green who destroyed Giannis on Saturday night with a savage poster dunk. Antetokounmpo simply did not know what hit him.

For starters, here’s Green’s vicious poster slam all over the former back-to-back league MVP:

JEFF GREEN PUT GIANNIS ON A POSTER 😱

Green may be 36, but what cannot be denied is that he can still get up there. Giannis had to learn this the hard way as he got absolutely obliterated on this sequence.

The Nuggets bench simply could not contain themselves after seeing that poster flush. Every single player on the bench got on their feet after watching Jeff Green’s aerial antics:

The Nuggets bench after Jeff Green's poster dunk 😂

That’s awesome. In case you missed it, Michael Porter Jr. ended up shoving one of his teammates to the ground out of excitement. To say that the Nuggets bench was absolutely hyped after that dunk would be a complete understatement. Even Nikola Jokic couldn’t help but let out a primal fear after seeing that sequence first-hand.

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the wrong end of a poster dunk. It also won’t be the last. The Bucks superstar does not shy away from these types of plays, which at times, does not end too well for him. That’s just the type of guy he is, though, and probably not even a hundred poster dunks would change this.