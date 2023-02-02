Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon put together a fantastic all-around performance against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. He scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists in the 122-113 Nuggets win. So when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors visit Ball Arena to play the Nuggets on Thursday night, every Nuggets fan will surely want to know: Is Aaron Gordon playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Aaron Gordon injury status vs. Warriors

The Nuggets have Gordon listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown with an ankle injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Additionally, Jack White (left adductor strain) and Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) will both sit out for Denver.

Gordon, 27, is in his ninth year in the NBA and third as a member of the Nuggets. After some up and down years in Orlando to begin his pro career, Gordon has emerged as the ultimate glue guy for this Nuggets squad. He’s averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 46 appearances this season.

But one area of his game where Gordon is struggling compared to years past is from the free-throw line — his current 61.8% free-throw percentage is a career low.

The Nuggets should be able to beat a Warriors team that struggles on the road on Thursday, with or without their starting forward. After all, Golden State’s 7-19 road record is tied for the fourth-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Aaron Gordon playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.