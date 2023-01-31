Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray came to play against Joel Embiid and the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. He scored 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field, dished out six assists, and grabbed four rebounds in the 126-119 Nuggets loss. So when the Nuggets host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena on Tuesday night, every Nuggets fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Pelicans

The Nuggets have Murray listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to left knee injury management, per a tweet from DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind. Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) and Jack White (left adductor strain) will sit out for Denver.

Murray, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 42 appearances this season. Surprisingly, Murray is struggling to convert his free throws at a high rate thus far in 2022-23, at least by his standards. His current 82.8% free-throw percentage is the lowest of his career by a wide margin.

The Nuggets should have no problem beating a reeling Pelicans team at home on Tuesday, with or without Murray. After all, the Nuggets own the best home record in the entire NBA at 22-4, while the Pelicans are amid their longest losing streak of the season (eight games). But with regard to the question, Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.