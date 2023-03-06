Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. lit up the scoreboard in Friday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 26 points — on 8-for-14 shooting from the field — and also pulled down eight rebounds in a game the Nuggets went on to win by a final score of 113-97. So when OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and the Toronto Raptors visit the Ball Arena on Monday night to play the Nuggets, every Nuggets fan under the sun will want to know: Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Michael Porter Jr. injury status vs. Raptors

The Nuggets have Porter Jr. listed as questionable for Monday’s game due to an illness, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Vlatko Cancar (right wrist sprain) is also questionable to play for Denver.

Porter Jr, 24, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 47 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Missouri standout is shooting the ball very efficiently from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Porter Jr’s current 81.7% free-throw percentage is the second-highest of his career.

Expect the Nuggets to win comfortably at home on Monday, regardless of if Porter Jr. is in the lineup. After all, the Nuggets own by far the best home record in the NBA this season at 29-4. But with regard to the question, Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is maybe.