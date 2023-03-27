Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. starred in Saturday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 19 points — on 7-for-12 shooting from the field — and grabbed seven rebounds in a game the Nuggets went on to win by a final score of 129-106. So when Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Ball Arena on Monday night to play the Nuggets, every Nuggets fan under the sun will want to know: Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

Michael Porter Jr. injury status vs. Sixers

The Nuggets have Porter Jr. listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to injury management, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Jack White (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out for Denver.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Porter Jr., 24, is in his fourth year in the NBA and as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 1.1 turnovers per game across 57 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Missouri star is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Porter Jr.’s current 81.1% free-throw percentage is the second-best of his pro career, behind only his rookie year percentage.

Expect the Nuggets to beat the Sixers at home on Monday, regardless of if Porter Jr. is in the lineup. After all, Joel Embiid will not play for the Sixers due to a calf injury. But with regard to the question, Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight vs. the Sixers, the answer is maybe.