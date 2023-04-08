Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic missed Thursday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns due to a calf injury. Unsurprisingly, without their best player, the Nuggets went on to lose to the Suns by a final score of 119-115 behind 29 points and seven rebounds from Kevin Durant. So when the Nuggets visit the Vivint Arena on Saturday to play Ochai Agbaji, Kris Dunn, and the Utah Jazz, every Nuggets fan under the sun will want to know: Is Nikola Jokic playing today vs. the Jazz?

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Jazz

The Nuggets have Jokic listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with right calf tightness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) is also questionable to play for Denver.

Nikola Jokic, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 68 appearances this season (all starts).

The Serbian native is shooting the ball with great efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Jokic’s current 38.5% three-point percentage is the third-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Nuggets to beat the Jazz on the road on Saturday if Jokic is in the lineup. After all, the Jazz have already been eliminated from the postseason and, thus, don’t have a whole lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Nikola Jokic playing today vs. the Jazz, the answer is maybe.