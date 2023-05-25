Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray is putting the world on notice once again, wreaking havoc in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

With his craftiness and touch, Murray is averaging 27.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in the postseason. All while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range. Honestly, his only teammate that’s outperforming him is two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Expectedly, Murray and the Nuggets have been breathing fire both during the games and in their media pressers. Yet, they’ve been incredibly humble since reaching the 2023 NBA Finals.

Murray, speaking to YouTube personality James Rush, naming Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James among his top-five players all-time.

NBA icon and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan notoriously won six NBA championships and went 6-0 doing it, amassing a mountain of accolades and awards along the way. It makes plenty of sense for him to be the first player the Blue Arrow named.

Just like it makes sense for late Lakers megastar Kobe Bryant to be on Murray’s list. A five-time NBA champion that won the hearts of fans across the world, Kobe is Murray’s favorite player of all-time.

Interestingly, Murray puts the most dominant perimeter player (Stephen Curry) and the most dominant interior presence (Shaquille O’Neal) in his top-five as well. Steph and Shaq have won four NBA championships apiece.

Then, while it wasn’t a surefire pick for Murray initially, LeBron — a four-time NBA champion and the league’s all-time leading scorer — rounded out his top-five all-time. A respectable note of respect from a player whose team defeated the Lakers to reach the 2023 NBA Finals.