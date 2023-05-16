Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray remains questionable for Game 1 of their West Finals series with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, head coach Michael Malone is not losing hope that their scorer will be able to suit up in Tuesday’s game.

Murray landed on the Nuggets’ injury report on Monday due to what the team is calling a non-COVID illness. The team listed him as questionable on Monday, and unfortunately, nothing has changed in his status 24 hours later.

Speaking to reporters a couple of hours before Game 1 tips off, however, Malone expressed some optimism that Murray will play despite his illness.

“Knowing Jamal like we all do, I think he’ll be out there giving it his all,” Malone shared, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Jamal Murray has been phenomenal for the Nuggets this 2023 NBA Playoffs, and there’s no way Denver can replace him and his production easily. The 26-year-old is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals in the postseason so far. He is their second-best player and even sometimes leads the team in offense, dropping multiple 30-point games against the Phoenix Suns and a 40-piece against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hopefully, Michael Malone is right and Murray will be able to play for the Nuggets in Game 1. If he ends up getting sidelined, it will be difficult for Denver to counter a Lakers side that boasts players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell who can all score.

Should Murray really sit out, though, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. will have to pick up the slack on offense.