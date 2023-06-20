New York Knicks do-it-all forward Julius Randle had nothing but praises for Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic when he spoke about the freshly minted NBA champion during a recent appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Yeah, the joker, bro. I remember that, too,” Randle said when he was asked about his thoughts on his fellow batchmate in the 2014 NBA Draft. “I remember, like, my second year, and we had played against him, and I'm just like because he was killing. I'm like, man, why is this dude killer? Slow fat. He ain't nice like that, right? It's in my head, bro. He came he played here like 25.”

Randle, who was taken in the first round (seventh overall) of that draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, was just as astonished at that time by the deceptively skilled Nikola Jokic as everyone is today.

“I'm like, man, how the hell this happened, bro? It's crazy, bro. You talk about getting better. It's crazy to see him. He's always had that skill. You look back, he's always had that skill. But to really hone in on his skill set and get better the way he did year after year, that's incredible.

A re-draft of the 2014 class surely would have Nikola Jokic getting taken first overall, based on the development and success he's had so far in his NBA career. Already with two league Most Valuable Player awards and and NBA ring and still just 28 years old, Nikola Jokic has definitely exceeded all expectations when he was selected by the Nuggets in the second round (41st overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft.