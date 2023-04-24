David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Denver Nuggets wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the opening moments of Game 4 of the Nuggets first round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The injury happened when Caldwell-Pope was hit on the shoulder by Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. While he seemed to be in pain, he was up off the floor and arguing the hit with the officials as per Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. While he did not have to leave the game, Caldwell-Pope potentially appearing on the Nuggets injury report is something to monitor as they look to close out the series with a 4-0 sweep.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is hurt and in a lot of pain after getting run through by Anthony Edwards. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) April 24, 2023

He's up and arguing with the ref right now, but in terms of things you wanna see to begin Game 4, that ain't it. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) April 24, 2023

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been one of the Nuggets most consistent contributors and him possibly appearing on the Nuggets injury report is something that should worry fans. Through the first three games of this series, Caldwell-Pope has been averaging 12.3 points per game, 3,0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with shooting splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s also one of the Nuggets best defensive players.

During the regular season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals with shooting splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 42.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He is in his first season with the Nuggets after being traded by the Washington Wizards in the offseason and then signing a two-year contract extension.

Fans probably won’t find out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s status on the Nuggets injury report until tomorrow sometime.