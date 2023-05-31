Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Denver Nuggets are in the midst of NBA Finals media day on Wednesday and Michael Malone is already no stranger to many questions he is being asked. When prompted about the process associated with media day, Malone gave a candid answer on what the whole experience is like.

"I'm just following the lead of Nick O'Hare, the NBA. Doing what they tell me to do and answer the same questions for the third day in a row. But I love it and I got a smile on my face." Mike Malone on Finals Media Day 🗣pic.twitter.com/uvpBBDj6Xg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

“This is part of it…you have an option to look at it as a distraction, or look at it as a part of the process. This is the NBA Finals, doesn’t get any bigger than this so we got it working upstairs, in the friendly confines of our practice court and behind closed doors, and then we come downstairs and we do our part and we make ourselves available…”

Michael Malone tries to emphasize that it is best to be grateful for the experience, as the NBA Finals is what they all work for in the end anyway. Instead of being annoyed with the incessant media and questions, Malone says he loves it and does whatever he can to enjoy it knowing it is all because the Nuggets are so close to the ultimate goal.

It is a great mindset from Malone and one that he undoubtedly spread to the rest of his team. It is focused yet relaxed, matching the demeanor with which the Nuggets have played with as they have cruised to the NBA Finals. If they can bring this demeanor from their media responsibilities onto the court against the Heat, there is good chance that the Nuggets will be NBA Finals champions.