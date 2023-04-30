Amid their 125-107 down the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Denver Nuggets surprised plenty of NBA fans.

After all, the Suns added Kevin Durant midseason. Though he didn’t get much chance to play with the Phoenix core, only suiting up for eight games, the Suns were dominant in the games when he was available.

Nonetheless, perhaps the Nuggets shouldn’t have been underestimated.

With a two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic leading the way, Denver became a powerhouse team armed with an intriguing arsenal of offensive weapons. Perhaps most important among them Jamal Murray, who’s averaging 28.3 points and 6.8 assists per game this postseason, hanging up 34 points and nine assists against Phoenix in Game 1.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone deserves his credit too.

An old-school, hard-nosed head coach, Malone has been accused of being too stubborn at times. Nonetheless, when the playoffs come around, he has an invigorating presence and disposition that Denver feeds off of. The team, fan base, and organization.

His message to his team in Game 1 during a timeout was just the most recent example:

“If we’re serious about winning a championship, that sh*t doesn’t happen… Understand what we’re playing for. Understand what we’re fighting for.” Nuggets coach Michael Malone with a message for his team during a timeout in Game 1 vs. the Suns 🗣️pic.twitter.com/vCHxwQnh4X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

“If we’re serious about winning a championship, that sh*t doesn’t happen,” Malone says.

“Understand what we’re playing for. Understand what we’re fighting for.”

Clearly, the Nuggets understood the assignment.

Dominating the Suns on the glass (Jokic had a game-high 19 rebounds), beyond the arc (Murray had a game-high six 3s), and forcing 16 turnovers (Nuggets rookie Christian Braun had a game-high four steals), Denver played with the type of energy that was inconsistent against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the First Round.