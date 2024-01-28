Will the 76ers be investigated after Joel Embiid's absence against the Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets took care of business in Saturday's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nuggets 111-105 victory saw them remain third in the Western Conference. Still, head coach Michael Malone is skeptical of Joel Embiid's late scratch and believes the NBA will investigate the situation.

The Nuggets head coach questions Joel Embiid's status for Saturday's game

Michael Malone gave his thoughts on Embiid's sudden status change after the game:

“I don't know how you go from being active, available, to out. I'm sure the league will do their due diligence. Because that's frowned upon,” Malone said, per DNVR Sports' Harrison Wind.

The head coach seemed to have suspicions of Embiid's ability to play. At the same time, he acknowledged the possibility of the 76ers center simply being unrecovered from an injury. Malone watched the Sixers-Pacers game two days prior and saw the former MVP get bruised up.

“He hurt his knee in Indiana, so I'm sure he's hurt,” Malone said. Regardless, Philadelphia's staff determined Embiid was not ready to go, and the team dearly missed his presence.

Nikola Jokic wreaked havoc on the Sixers' defense. He scored 26 points, pulled in 16 rebounds, and dished eight assists. He also had help from Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, all of whom scored in the double digits.

The Nuggets outrebounded Philly 44-39, a result that might have been different had Embiid been on the court. Nevertheless, the Sixers kept things close off the breakout performances of Paul Reed and Patrick Beverly.

Nikola Jokic and company will have to wait to settle the score with Joel Embiid for the next time they meet. It will be interesting to see how the NBA responds to the star center's absence.