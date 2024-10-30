The Denver Nuggets have improved to 2-2 after defeating the Brooklyn Nets in overtime, 144-139. In the victory, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic dazzled once again, finishing with another triple-double of 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists. However, coach Michael Malone gave his team's unique “Defensive Player of the Game” award to new addition Russell Westbrook for his efforts off the bench. In his 20 minutes off the bench, Russ poured in 20 points and provided defensive hustle to help the team win in the extra period.

Here's a video of coach Malone giving the “DPOG” chain to Westbrook after the game, as shared by the official Denver Nuggets account on X, formerly Twitter.

Nuggets def. Nets in OT, go 2-2

While winning cures everything, Denver fans might not be all too happy with how the team has won their last two games.

For instance, championship contenders like the Nuggets should not go into overtime dogfights with lottery teams like the Nets and the Toronto Raptors, much less win only by single digits. They emerged victorious from both OT games with a combined margin of only seven points.

Moreover, title contenders should not shorten their rotation to nine players and give their starters heavy minutes against obviously lesser teams, like the rebuilding Nets.

After channeling 2009 Carmelo Anthony, Jokic played his second straight game of 40+ minutes, with Michael Porter Jr. playing 41 minutes but finishing only with 16 points.

He also made NBA history as the first player to log multiple triple-doubles and 40-point games within his first four games of a season, per Tim Bontemps.

Jamal Murray did score 24 points, but on a relatively inefficient 8-19 shooting, and a poor 2-7 from three.

Still, Michael Malone handing out their special DPOG chain to Russell Westbrook, should help build his confidence as the best player on the team's weak bench. The dynamic point guard is has now passed his prime, athletically, and his lack of shooting didn't help the regression of his once-electric finishing ability.

The Nuggets may have to rely heavily on Westbrook to show more flashes, like he did with the Nets, scoring 22 points on a meager 5-12 shooting. Other than the former MVP, no one on their four-man bench rotation can give them consistent production, combining only for 17 points compared to the Nets' 48.

Roster changes

Likewise, they might not admit it, but losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency has unbalanced their roster. Christian Braun is a solid role player, but he fits better as a two-way spark plug off the bench.

Moving him up to fill in KCP's starting role as a shooter and guard defender has depleted their already thin bench.

Moreover, playoff contenders will exploit this weakness over and over again, forcing Jokic to take on all of the scoring and playmaking responsibilities for 40+ minutes just to have a chance to win.

If this trend continues, even the Serbian workhorse might run out of steam before the postseason.