Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. gets brutally honest on lengthy recovery from back surgery

The Denver Nuggets are hoping that they can once again get a full season of work from Michael Porter Jr. The 24-year-old showed serious shooting abilities in the two seasons he was available. Last year, though, he was limited to just nine games and was not very good. He was shut down and was unable to get back on the court.

Porter’s back issues have followed him throughout his career, forcing him out of his rookie season. As he worked back from his latest injury throughout the season and offseason, he recognized that he has to be thankful for the steps he makes along the way.

Asked MPJ whether there were moments this summer where he celebrated wins during recovery: “You feel thankful & blessed for the moments when you get past an obstacle. … I needed to probably do that more bc I’m kind of impatient with myself, I kinda want it all at one time.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) October 1, 2022

“I needed to probably do that more because I’m kind of impatient with myself,” said Michael Porter Jr. “I kinda want it all at one time.” The road has been long for him but the Nuggets’ medical staff is confident in his health going forward. That is a great sign but the injury concerns will still linger for the young sharpshooter. Fortunately, Denver knows that he is a strong player when he is healthy.

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 19.0 points and shot 45.5 percent from deep in his last full season. The Nuggets need him to surround Nikola Jokic with the offensive support to make another playoff run. Fortunately, he and Jamal Murray seem to be ready to go again ahead of the 2022-23 season. MPJ looks to be back in business in Nuggets training camp and will surely be looking to return to his bucket-getting ways.