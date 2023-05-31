Nikola Jokic has proven himself to be among the elite players in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets big man is also one of the humblest superstars the league has ever seen.

Speaking with the media a day before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Jokic talked about being Denver’s best player.

“Sometimes I am and sometimes I’m not. And I’m cool with that,” Jokic said.

Most of the time Jokic is undoubtedly Denver’s best player and you’d have to look no further than this year’s playoffs to prove that point. The two-time MVP is averaging 30 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game heading into the NBA Finals. He has eight triple-doubles this postseason, breaking a 56-year record held by Wilt Chamberlain.

Hearing Jokic speak about and praise his teammates makes him even more likable, especially considering the otherworldly talent that he possesses. The Nuggets typically go as he goes, but that doesn’t always have to be the case in his eyes.

Point guard Jamal Murray is right behind Jokic in terms of points per game this postseason, scoring 27.7 a game. Four other Nuggets are averaging double-digits scoring-wise, giving Denver a true team aspect despite having an all-world talent in Jokic.