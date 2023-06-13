Nikola Jokic has finally achieved the only trophy that matters to him: The Larry O'Brien Trophy. That's after the Denver Nuggets finished the job in the 2023 NBA Finals with a 94-89 win at home over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Monday night.

Of course, Twitter is going off at the moment, with even Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid catching some stray bullets from fans who still can't get over the fact that he beat Jokic for the 2022-23 NBA MVP award.

“joel embiid may have won the regular season MVP but nikola jokic won the real MVP,” said @wizardseries.

“Joel Embiid officially clinched most fraudulent MVP season of all time tonight,”tweeted @chisportsross.

The tweets just keep on pouring after the Nuggets' dominant victory.

From @AndrewDoxy: “I can’t believe Embiid cheated this man out of achieving literally everything this season by crying all season lol”

Embiid fans trying to explain how he’s better than Jokic now that jokic has Won a ring, FMVP and have more MVPs than him. pic.twitter.com/ZEVTRbYIuN — 🫥🌙(Like limit) (@lakerscook) June 13, 2023

“Its comical how we are still tweeting about Embiid using these moments as motivation like Kawhi didn't game him right in his face.He's 29. He either wants it or not. No excuses going forward man,” shared @Sixerdaily.

Whichever fence you are on about the Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid MVP debate, it is hard to deny that both superstars had an incredible 2022-23 NBA campaign. But there could only be one MVP and that's officially Embiid. At the same time, Jokic could care less about not winning another MVP, especially now that he and the Nuggets have just been crowned champions of the NBA. He even was named the 2023 NBA Finals MVP.

Embiid watching at home like pic.twitter.com/ngvo8UbHhc — Bryan Henry (@DinkaHenry16) June 13, 2023

Joel Embiid watching Jokic right now pic.twitter.com/u5OqD8146G — Ez (@Ezra_23) June 13, 2023

Jokic led the Nuggets in Game 5 with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists in 42 minutes.