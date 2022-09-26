Nikola Jokic drops truth bomb on being Tim Duncan of the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic’s sudden emergence as arguably the best player in the NBA has helped keep the Denver Nuggets afloat as they have dealt with a bevy of injuries over the past two seasons. Jokic’s back-to-back MVP awards are nice, but they haven’t helped Denver achieve any sort of postseason success unfortunately.

Jokic’s style of play is very unique, and it’s clear he draws inspiration from many players that came before him when it comes to his game. One such player is San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan, with Jokic going as far to say that he wanted to be the “Tim Duncan of Denver”. In order for Jokic to do that, though, he believes that he is going to have to start winning some championships with the Nuggets.

Jokic: I wanted to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets but I need a couple of championships to be him. — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) September 26, 2022

This is a pretty interesting note from Jokic, and it’s not exactly far off. He’s been the most impactful player in the game over the past two seasons in a similar way that Duncan was throughout his career. But in order for him to truly be mentioned in the same breath as Duncan, he’s going to have to start winning titles.

Jokic is going to get some help after largely being left on his own over the past two seasons, as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both are set to return to the court this season. If they can play like they were playing prior to their injuries, the Nuggets could be one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. For Jokic’s quest to become Denver’s version of Duncan, that could end up being crucial, as it could help the Nuggets make a push for a title this season.