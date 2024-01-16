The Nuggets could be quite shorthanded against the 76ers, as Nikola Jokic and their entire starting lineup are on the injury report.

The Denver Nuggets remain one of the top teams in the NBA currently, as their 28-13 record at the halfway point of the season is good for third place in the Western Conference. They have a big game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but Nikola Jokic and the entire starting five might not end up suiting up in this one.

Per usual, Jokic has been powering the Nuggets to victories, and he's doing so with one of the best supporting casts in the league. However, Denver could be seriously shorthanded against Philadelphia, as every single one of their starters is listed as questionable for this game due to various injuries, which is not an ideal scenario with tip-off quickly approaching.

Nuggets could be quite shorthanded against the 76ers if Nikola Jokic can't play

It's not often an entire starting lineup hits the injury report, but that's what is happening out in Denver. Jokic is dealing with a left hip strain, Jamal Murray has inflammation in his bilateral tibia, Michael Porter Jr. has inflammation in his left knee, Aaron Gordon is dealing with a right heel strain, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a right cervicothoracic strain.

Will all of these guys sit out this game? Probably not, but it's pretty eye-catching to see just how beat up the Nuggets are heading into this game, which would ideally pit Jokic against his fellow MVP frontrunner in Joel Embiid. Whether Jokic and company can suit up remains to be seen, though, and it will be worth keeping an eye on their injury report to see who will take the floor for Denver in this this game.