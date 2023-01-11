Nikola Jokic continues to baffle George Karl, so much so that the former Denver Nuggets head coach could help but compare the Serbian to the likes of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

Following another MVP-caliber performance from Jokic against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Karl couldn’t help but heap praise on the big man and what he has accomplished so far in his career. Individual accolades aside, though, Karl pointed out how he still can’t figure out the best way to guard Jokic even after six years of watching him play.

“I’ve been watching Jokic for six seasons now. I think the best thing I can say about him is I still have no idea how I would cover him,” Karl said. “The two other times I’ve felt that was against Michael and Shaq.”

To be fair to George Karl, however, no one has really found the best way to cover Nikola Jokic and limit what he can do. Teams can only hope that he has a bad night to lessen his effectiveness, but that doesn’t really happen often.

It is easy to see why Jokic is so hard to stop, though. He is a triple-double machine, and he doesn’t do it just to pad his stats. His incredible passing ability gives him countless options to dominate–opening up scoring opportunities for his teammates and for himself.

That much was evident against the Lakers. He made just 14 points, but he was was perfect from the field after going 5-of-5. He also had 11 rebounds and 16 dimes along with one steal and block.

Just when anyone though they got Jokic figured out, the 27-year-old then goes to show they really didn’t.