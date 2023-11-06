Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has popped up on the injury's report ahead of Monday night's game against the Pelicans.

The Denver Nuggets are the defending NBA champions and they are once again one of the better teams in the league to start the 2023-24 season because of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Between his scoring, passing, and rebounding abilities, Jokic has become one of the most unstoppable forces in the entire league.

On Monday night, the Nuggets will look to keep their perfect 4-0 home record alive against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Already without Jamal Murray due to a right hamstring injury, the Nuggets may have to go up against the 4-2 Pelicans without Jokic.

Prior to this matchup, Jokic ended up being a late addition to the team's official injury report with right wrist Inflammation. The two-time MVP is currently listed as probable for Monday night's game.

On Friday, Jokic showed up on the injury report with lower back pain. He was not forced to miss any time as a result.

Even though Jokic is probable, there is still a chance of him missing this game. Denver would not have added Jokic to the injury report unless they had a reason to and this could signal that the team is considering keeping the star center out for rest. With Murray being out, now may be the best time for the Nuggets to monitor Jokic's minutes.

Then again, he is never one to want to miss games and none of Denver's other starters are listed on the injury report. While he was a late add to the injury report, there still seems to be a high chance of Jokic playing on Monday night.

In a total of seven games so far this season, Jokic has averaged 27.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. The Serbian big man has recorded at least 22 points and a double-double in every single game he has played in.

Should Jokic ultimately be a late-scratch against the Pelicans, Zeke Nnaji and veteran DeAndre Jordan will be good to go at the center position.