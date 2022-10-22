Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is already one of the best centers in NBA history, and he might just be a title and a couple of triple-doubles away from becoming the greatest big man of all time.

On Friday against the Golden State Warriors, Jokic recorded his 77th career triple-double. He finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Nuggets to the 128-123 victory over the defending champions. In the process, he moved one step closer to breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s big man record for the most trip-dubs in NBA history.

As ESPN Stats and Info highlighted, Chamberlain currently owns the record for most triple-doubles among centers in NBA history with 78. Just two more and Jokic is going to set a new feat.

Considering that Jokic had 19 triple-doubles in 2021-22 and 16 in the year prior, he should be able to surpass Chamberlain and make a new record soon. In fact, there is a possibility he can breach the 100 triple-double mark this 2022-23, especially with the Nuggets getting back both Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray.

Only five players in NBA history were able to surpass 100 triple-doubles, and sure enough, Jokic could be the sixth man and first center to do it. Russell Westbrook currently leads the list, with Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd and LeBron James joining him.

Of course every Nuggets fan know that Jokic doesn’t focus on his stats and individual honors, but still, it would be really cool if he can break Wilt’s record and made it a century of triple-doubles this campaign.