There are never any shortage of accolades for what Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic does on a basketball court, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic continues to add to the praise.

Speaking during media day at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Nikola Jokic had an interesting comparison for what Doncic brings, and it had people thinking about the military. The exchange was captured by NBA beat writer Tomer Azarly.

Reporter: "How would you explain Luka Doncic to someone who doesn't know?" Nikola Jokic: "He's a one-man army. He's a guy who can destroy you, who can really manipulate the game the right way. There's no good matchup for him." (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/U4bBVbYbrw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 22, 2023

A one-man army. Talk about respect for a man’s abilities. In the NBA, there are definitely cases where one player can make all of the difference between winning and losing, but there are only a few who are capable of carrying a team to a title. Doncic would be at that level if he’s being called an army.

What’s interesting about these comments is who they’re coming from. Keep in mind Jokic is the two-time reigning MVP of the NBA, and is in the running for a third. If anyone has been a one-man army lately, it’s him. After all, we are talking about a triple-double machine (he’s averaging one this season) playing the center position.

The fact Jokic would call Doncic a one-man army says everything we would need to know about how prolific Doncic has been, and could be going forward. No matter how it’s sliced, the army of Doncic will be terrorizing teams in the Western Conference for years to come.

It won’t be an easy task for Jokic, the Nuggets and other teams to find a defense for somebody who’s hard to have a matchup for.