The Denver Nuggets have been arguably the NBA’s biggest surprise this year. Obviously, much of that has to do with the play of superstar Nikola Jokic. On Wednesday night, Jokic etched his name in the Nuggets franchise history books. Jokic has tied Alex English for the most assists in franchise history during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Denver Post writer Mike Singer.

English finished his career with 3,679 assists in a Nuggets uniform. Jokic has achieved that mark, incredibly in 269 less games.

At halftime, Jokic has 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. However, Denver trails Minnesota 60-55. The Nuggets big man has found himself in foul trouble, having picked up his third foul late in the first half. It would be shocking if he were unable to pick up one more to move ahead of English.

Nikola Jokic is the reigning 2-time NBA MVP and is not slowing down this year either. He is posting 25 points, 11 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. Those numbers rank 16th, 5th and 2nd in the league respectively. Jokic is also shooting a career-best 62.7 percent from the field.

Unlike the last two seasons though, there are a number of other players in the race for MVP. Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are among them.

However, even Hakeem Olajuwon threw his support behind Nikola Jokic compared to Embiid.

Jokic has the Nuggets primed to finally break through in the postseason. At this point in the night, they are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies atop the Western Conference at 31-13.