ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Nikola Jokic is leading the Denver Nuggets to the promised land. The two-time Most Valuable Player is a handful of wins away from adding an NBA title to his resume.

We’ve heard all about guys like LeBron James and other stars going on a social media blackout during the playoffs in order to lock in and focus on the task at hand. Then, there’s the Joker sending a very nonchalant message to the fans in Denver after getting one win away from punching a ticket to the NBA Finals.

“Hey, Nuggets fans. Thank you for the support. Let’s keep it going. Bye bye,” said Jokic.

Major dad on social media energy there from the Nuggets All-Star center. I mean, he’s already got the dad bod to go with it.

It’s a safe bet though that your dad’s local rec league numbers probably won’t match Jokic’s across three games in the Western Conference Finals. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 11.3 assists per contest. That’s after having a relatively pedestrian Game 3 to pull his numbers down a bit.

You wouldn’t have been able to tell judging by his demeanor in the video. Nikola Jokic just seemed moderately pleased to bring some joy to Nuggets fans with his performances leading to wins. That’s only fitting for the type of monstrous player Jokic has turned into, making the seemingly impossible and improbably feel unremarkable with how he piles up the production with relative ease.

Just imagine what his thank you video will look like if the Nuggets do win it all.