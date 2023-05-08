Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Nikola Jokic avoided suspension following his scuffle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 on Sunday. Sure enough, Denver Nuggets fans are delighted with the decision, especially since many believe that the Serbian did nothing wrong and was only protecting himself.

The NBA did fine Jokic $25,000 for the push on Ishbia, though that’s definitely better than having to sit out their crucial Game 5 on Tuesday night.

“This is the right call, glad he’s not suspended. I cannot even begin to imagine what would have happened if this was Draymond though lol,” Josh Reynolds of SB Nation wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Well, the suspension would be the next level of ridiculous.”

“Good. It would have been a joke if he had been suspended,” a Nuggets fan added.

A fourth supporter shared, “Glad the league didn’t mess this up! Jokic was not wrong.”

Here are more reactions to the NBA’s Jokic decision:

Thank you baby Jesus pic.twitter.com/op0BAGIT0C — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) May 8, 2023

For those who missed it, plenty of Suns fans called for the NBA to suspend Nikola Jokic for shoving Mat Ishbia in the second quarter of Game 4. Jokic tried to snatch the ball from the franchise owner, but after Ishbia refused to give him the ball before it went loose, the two-time MVP hit him with a slight elbow push.

However, it should be noted that Ishbia himself expressed his belief that Jokic shouldn’t be fined or suspended for their altercation on Monday, noting in a tweet that he has nothing but respect for the big man.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!” Ishbia wrote.

It is definitely good news for the Nuggets that Jokic wasn’t suspended. Now, all sides can move on and focus on what should be a thrilling Game 5.