Nikola Jokic undergoes MRI on wrist injury, but there’s a catch

Denver Nuggets superstar and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn’t travel with the team on Friday to face the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained wrist. Head coach Michael Malone actually revealed the big man had an MRI to determine the severity but said it showed “nothing sinister.”

Via Mike Singer:

“The MRI showed nothing sinister,” Malone said ahead of Friday’s game.

“The word back in Denver is that he had a good day,” Malone said. “He’s getting more movement, more function with that wrist. We’ll get home late tonight, we’ll figure out what the plan is tomorrow. Can he practice? Do we need to hold him out further? Come Monday, we’ll make a decision if he’ll be available for the Phoenix Suns game.”

Definitely no reason to let Nikola Jokic play if he’s not at 100%, especially with an important season ahead. The Joker played the first half of Denver’s preseason opener on Monday and was then seen icing his sore wrist in the second half.

Preseason games really don’t mean a lot which is why the organization will undoubtedly proceed with caution. We all know what Jokic is capable of, it’s just a matter of him being in tip-top shape by the time opening night rolls around.

The Serb is coming off a tremendous 2021-22 campaign, averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 74 contests. He just beat out Joel Embiid for Most Valuable Player. Nikola Jokic basically took the Nuggets to the playoffs all on his own, with both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter missing the season due to injuries.

However, they’re back now, which is why many believe this team could accomplish big things in 2022-23.