If there's one thing Nikola Jokic doesn't like about the Denver Nuggets' NBA title win, it's the barrage of congratulatory texts he has received and will probably receive.

That much is clear after the Serbian big man was asked how many text messages he has gotten a little bit an hour after they secured the first championship in franchise history. When the NBA Finals MVP looked at his phone, hilarity ensued thanks to the Joker's reaction.

Jokic almost cursed as well before saying that he would probably need to turn off his phone.

Nikola Jokic's reaction to seeing how many text messages that he had received after winning the NBA Finals 🤣pic.twitter.com/oJ0y6cz94N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

To be fair to Nikola Jokic, he might need a new phone after all this. Considering the history he just made and the fact that he did something for Denver basketball that has never been done before, those messages will only keep piling up over the next few days or weeks.

And hey, who can blame those people who know his number? They simply want to show their love for the Nuggets big man. There's nothing wrong with that!

Unfortunately for them, Jokic isn't that much of a people person. He would probably rather spend more time with his family and horses rather than send a “Thank you” message or start a conversation with everyone on his contact list.

It remains to be seen what Jokic plans to do about the barrage of text messages he has. Maybe he can hire someone to go through it and respond to them? He has a championship bonus anyway. But considering his personality, he might want to use that money to buy a new horse instead.