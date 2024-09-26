Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone recently offered high praise for Russell Westbrook’s defense during the team’s media day, highlighting a dimension of the former MVP’s game that often goes unnoticed. Westbrook, who signed with the Nuggets this offseason following a buyout with the Utah Jazz after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers, is typically recognized for his electrifying athleticism, relentless rebounding, and dynamic playmaking. However, Malone focused on the veteran guard’s defensive prowess, which he believes deserves more recognition.

“I think when people talk about Russell Westbrook, no one really mentions defense. They mention how quick he is, how explosive he is, the rebounding, the playmaking,” Malone said. “When we went back and watched as a staff, his defense last year with the Clippers, end of games he was on the opposing team's best player every night.”

Michael Malone praises Russell Westbrook's defensive intensity

Malone’s comments point to Russell Westbrook’s ability to rise to the occasion in critical moments, where his competitive intensity and awareness become invaluable assets. Known for his unrelenting motor, Westbrook has developed into a player capable of guarding the opposition’s top offensive threats, especially in clutch situations.

“You have a guy that you can close games with… who knows the league, knows personnel, has the respect of the officials, and has a competitive, ‘I'm gonna get in your sh*t' mindset that I love,” Malone added.

Westbrook, who is expected to come off the bench again for the 2024-25 NBA season, brings a wealth of experience to a Nuggets team looking to bounce back from a second-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. His addition could provide the defensive spark and leadership needed to complement Denver’s core as they aim for another deep postseason run. With Westbrook's versatility, Malone sees a valuable piece that could elevate the team's performance on both ends of the floor.