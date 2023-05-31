The 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will kick off on Thursday night at approximately 8:30 PM EST. Heading into this NBA Finals matchup, it’s clear that the Nuggets are the favorite to win it all. After all, the Nuggets finished with a much better record in the regular season and thus will have home-court advantage in this series. Plus, the Nuggets have the best player of either team on their side, center Nikola Jokic, who is playing at an incredibly high level this postseason.

On Wednesday, Skip Bayless hopped on his show, FS1’s Undisputed, where he talked at length about the NBA Finals and dropped a Nikola Jokic hot take, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“He better win because he’s supposed to win, easily. His team is heavily favored.”

"He better win because he’s supposed to win, easily. His team is heavily favored." Skip Bayless on how much Nikola Jokic needs to win this year's Finals 🗣 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/L605lqO3px — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nikola Jokic, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 3.6 turnovers, and 2.5 personal fouls per game across 69 appearances this season (all starts).

The Serbian native shot the ball with excellent accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Jokic’s 63.2% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

So long as Jokic continues to play at the level he’s played all postseason, Nuggets fans should feel optimistic about the team’s chance of winning the NBA championship. It won’t be easy, as Miami is a squad full of tough and talented players, but the Nuggets are simply the better basketball team.